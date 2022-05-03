Polson City Commission approves reinstating youth curfew

POLSON - The proposition to reinstate the youth curfew passed unanimously -- for the second time – during Monday evening’s Polson City Commissioners meeting.

The original youth curfew in Polson was accidentally removed in a routine recodification in 2017.

Polson Police Sgt. George Simpson said that this will be another enforcement tool to help try and eliminate the uptick in property damage and MIPs they see during the summer months.

Simpson also said, “this is a good thing. Our job is to educate and enforce to quell some of the property damage and MIPs.”

There is no official start date for the curfew, yet.

The ordinance will need to go to the mayor’s desk before there will be an official start date.

However, when it does go into effect, it will prevent minors under 18, from loitering or frequenting the streets or city property within city limits.

The proposed hours will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.