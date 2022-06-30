Polson fireworks show moves to new date

POLSON – A 4th of July weekend celebration will be taking place along the shores of Flathead Lake.

This year's 4th of July fireworks show in Polson will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 2 over the river just south of the Armed Forces Memorial Bridge. The show can best be seen from Riverside Park in downtown Polson, but organizers note there are many other areas in Polson that provide excellent views as well.

This year’s show is being held on Saturday because the previous fireworks vendor decided to retire earlier this spring. The Polson Chamber of Commerce notes that since all other fireworks vendors were booked for the 4th of July at that time, the Board was left with the decision of either holding the show on July 2 or not having a show at all.

The current plan for next year is to once again have the fireworks show on the evening of the 4th of July.

This year’s 4th of July Parade will begin at 12 p.m. on July 4th with the lineups beginning at Linderman School at 11 a.m. The parade will make its way to Third and Main before turning up Main Street and finishing at the intersection of 7th Avenue East and Main Street.

People who are interested in registering to take part in the parade are asked to contact the Polson Chamber of Commerce as soon as possible at 406-883-5969 or stop in the office weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Polson Chamber of Commerce is also planning on providing a live-streaming option on its Facebook Page throughout the parade for those who would like to take part but can’t make it into town.