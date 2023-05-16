Polson High School hosts signing day for all graduating seniors

POLSON - Signing day is typically something we see for college athletes, but Polson High School has a different tradition.

For the third year, the school took an afternoon for Senior Decision Day, a celebration of their graduating seniors. Each senior signs a certificate of achievement and walks in front of their peers, no matter what their next steps are.

“We like to celebrate the post-secondary plans of all of our students, whether that’s college or military or workforce or apprenticeship,” Polson High School counselor Betsy Wade says. “It’s just really great for younger students to see that our graduates are going off and doing great things, and we just want to celebrate that.”

The signing ceremony is a part of Polson's Career Connection Day when they bring in over 75 different speakers to talk with students about various professional fields. The entire school comes to the gymnasium to support the class of 2023, which is something the seniors say they appreciate.

“I think it’s sweet that our school puts this up and is able to involve everyone that is going somewhere,” says Polson senior Colter Wilson who has committed to the University of Montana.

MTN News The signing ceremony on May 15, 2023, is a part of Polson's Career Connection Day when they bring in over 75 different speakers to talk with students about various professional fields.

Representatives from a few local colleges — including Salish-Kootenai College, Montana State University and the University of Montana — attended Monday's event to welcome their new students and give them gifts of appreciation.

“It’s really exciting to see the UM family continue to grow,” UM spokesman Dave Kuntz says. “We’re really excited that these students are choosing the University of Montana to continue their journey. It’s fun to come to the high school and see what everyone is doing for the next chapter of their life, and I think it’s something worth celebrating.”

Even Monte came to support the students, making future UM cheerleader Lucy Violet look forward to college even more.

“It was really exciting that Monte was here. It was kind of fun that he showed up, and we’re going to be on the same spirit squad,” she says. “I’m most excited for cheer, I won’t lie. I mean I’m excited for school, obviously. But making the cheer squad was a really big accomplishment.”

The students look back at their time at Polson High School fondly, naming the Pirate's school spirit as one of their favorite things.

MTN News Rather than reserving signing day for collegiate athletes, Polson High School opens the tradition up to all its graduating seniors.

“The atmosphere at football, volleyball, basketball, everything, everyone always went, like, all out,” Violet says.

“Everyone is super welcoming at Polson High School,” Kendall Straub, another Polson graduate, says.

For UM, reaching small towns like Polson is part of their mission to touch all corners of the state.

“This is just one of the events we’re doing this month to get out and about, and really talk to students about the University of Montana,” Kuntz says.

Wade says they will continue the tradition for years to come.

The 90 seniors at Polson High School will take part in their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 3.

