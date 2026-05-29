Polson man dies after drowning incident in Flathead River

POLSON — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old Polson man died after a drowning in the Flathead River near Riverside Park on May 22, 2026.

At about 3:50 p.m., Lake County dispatch received a report of a person drowning in the river.

Authorities said bystanders and first responders quickly located the man and pulled him from the water, where lifesaving efforts were performed.

The man was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Joshua Pierre.

His body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office expressed condolences to Pierre’s family and friends.

Officials also thanked Lake County dispatch, Lake County Search and Rescue, CSKT Police, Polson Police Department, Polson City Fire Department, Polson Ambulance and bystanders for their response.