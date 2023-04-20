Polson schools looking to improve safety through bonds

POLSON - The Polson School district is asking voters to approve two bond measures at the elementary and high school levels.

Combined, the bonds are asking for $40 million in funding to drastically improve school buildings, some of which are more than 70 years old.

“We go into the building here at Cherry Valley Elementary and there will be kids out in the hallways and reading groups and special services that we have zero space for," said Polson School District Superintendent Mike Cutler.

Running out of space to learn, that’s what Cutler said is one of many problems hampering the district.

“From the time those buildings were built until now, we’ve had a tremendous amount of growth,” added Cutler.

Cutler said funding from bond measures would renovate and add on to existing school buildings.

The districtis asking for $23.3 million for elementary schools and $16.6 million for the high school.

“We need to eliminate, what we have is modular buildings in our school district, we have kids that are outside that are not under the same roof,” said Cutler.

After two bond measures failed last year, a group of concerned citizens, school board members and school administrators started the Polson School Improvement Committee.

The committee’s goal is to help solve issues the school district is facing, they started talking to voters immediately.

“We decided we needed to get together and go listen to as many of the voters as we could, as would talk to us to understand hey, what needs to happen for this to get across the finish line next year,” said Polson School Improvement Committee Chairman Devon Cox.

Cox who has six children attending Polson Schools said student safety is a top priority for parents.

Cox said the bond measures would vastly improve building safety codes, replacing outdated building entry measures across the district.

“Making sure that all of those safety and security measures, cameras, the door locks are all centrally controlled so that if, you know, heaven forbid something does happen, we’re able to lock down the schools.”

If both bond measures are approved, a home with a taxable value of $300,000 would see annual taxes increase by $309.

Cutler said those numbers would come down for property owners as an anonymous donor contributed $500,000 towards reducing the financial burden on taxpayers.

“That commitment is there for us if the bond passes, so we can’t say how grateful enough we are for that donation,” said Cutler.

After hearing from taxpayers, Cox believes the two bond measures could solve the district’s problems before they grow out of control.

“Keeping the kids safe, making sure they have enough room to learn and making sure that we as a district can offer the classes and training to prepare kids for careers in the trades,” said Cox.

