Polson Schools upping pay for substitute teachers

Daily rate rising from $96.00 to $120.00
The Polson School District is raising pay to try and increase the number of substitute teachers.
Polson High School
Posted at 9:17 AM, Dec 15, 2021
POLSON — The Polson School District is not alone in dealing with a substitute teacher shortage but now they are raising pay to try and improve the situation.

The daily sub rate is being raised from $96.00 to $120.00, according to Polson School District Director of Human Resources and Communication Scott Boen.

Boen says there has been a shortage all year, and he hopes this will make the district more competitive in the labor market.

"We have struggled to fill teacher vacancies since the beginning of the year,” Boen noted. “We raised the substitute teacher pay to be more competitive in the labor market and recruit qualified applicants.”

Polson High School Principal Andy Fors says the district has dealt with the issue in a variety of ways.

“We have to piece something together, including pulling support staff from their classrooms or juggling teachers," Fors said. "On several occasions, four or more classes had to be placed in the auditorium."

Visit the Polson School District website for additional information.

