Polson swimming area closed due to high Flathead Lake water levels

POLSON - Flathead Lake is continuing to rise and the resulting swift currents in the Flathead River have prompted officials to close the swimming area at Riverside Park in Polson.

Polson Police Captain George Simpson says due to swift water "the swimming access at Riverside Park is no longer safe to swim and recreate in."

The swimming area is now closed until further notice.

The boat launch remains open for boating activities but Simpson cautions that boaters should "exercise extreme caution due to the rising water levels and swift currents."

The Riverside Park playground, parking, and picnic areas also remain open to the public.

Energy Keepers - which operated SKQ Dam reported Friday that Flathead Lake reached 2893.55 feet in elevation, 0.55 feet above normal full pool elevation.

The rise in water levels is causing flows at the Highway 93 bridge in Polson to reach 56,800 cubic feet per second over the natural channel restriction, according to Energy Keepers.

Flathead Lake is expected to peak at an elevation peaking of around 2893.6 feet in elevation, 0.6 feet above normal full pool elevation, sometime on Friday.

