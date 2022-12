MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is warning drivers about ponding water on Interstate 90 in western Mineral County.

MDT reports there is water ponding on the roadway between the Montana/Idaho border and Saint Regis.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in the area.

Incident on I-90 from milepost 0.0 to 33.0 ... https://t.co/zypgWUNmxT — MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) December 27, 2022

