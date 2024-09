MISSOULA — A 24-year-old man from Potomac died in a Sept. 13, 2024, crash in southwest Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Montana Highway 43 near Wisdom in Beaverhead County.

MTN News

The victim died after the Toyota RAV 4 he was driving went off the road and rolled over.

The man — whose name has not been released — was thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene