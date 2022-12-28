Power outage hitting the Mission Valley

MISSOULA - Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley.

The Mission Valley Power Outage map shows the largest outage is being reported in the Arlee area.

Sizeable outages are also reported in the Ravalli and St. Ignatius areas.

Mission Valley Power reports an accident caused the power outages and crews are working to replace the pole that was struck.

The power outage has prompted the Arlee Tribal Health Clinic to close for the remainder of the day.

All appointments will either be rescheduled or moved to telehealth.