UPDATE: Power restored in Mineral County

UPDATE: 4:16 p.m. - July 9, 2025

NorthWestern Energy reports the power has been restored to customers in Mineral County.

NEW INFO: 4:08 p.m. - July 9, 2025

A power outage is impacting hundreds of people in Mineral County on Wednesday afternoon.

NorthWestern Energy reports that over 1,000 customers are without power in and around Superior.

An additional 250 customers are in the dark in the Riverbend area.

Missoula Electric Cooperative reports members in and around Tarkio, Petty Creek and Huson are also being impacted.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the outage.

An early power outage impacted 750 NWE customers in the Alberton area.

Click here to view the latest power outage information from NorthWestern Energy.