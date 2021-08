A power outage is being planned for Tuesday afternoon near the Boulder 2700 fire.

Mission Valley Power reports that the outage is being planned to allow for the removal of numerous dangerous trees.

The outage will extend from The Smokehouse Grill area to mile marker 18. Part of the Skidoo Bay area will be affected but not Finley Point.

Mission Valley Power says to expect outages between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.