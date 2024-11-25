Power outages continuing in Lincoln County

LIBBY — Power outages are continuing across Lincoln County due to winter weather.

Lincoln Electric Cooperative (LEC) reports crews are still working to get the lights turned on in several locations.

LEC noted in a social media post on Monday that "This is a PROLONGED OUTAGE" and people are urged to prepare "for an extended period without power."

Crews are working in the following locations on Monday:



Trego

Sherman Creek

Glen Lake

Sinclair Creek

Fortine

Crystal Lakes

Mud Creek

Therriault Creek

Rexford area

Parts of Pinkham

LEC has brought in independent local sawyers to help clear downed trees from power lines however, trees are still falling on powerlines.

There is currently no estimated time as to when all of the power will be restored.

Lincoln Electric Cooperative is posting updates on social media.