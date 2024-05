Power outages have been reported across southwest Montana Thursday morning following a winter storm that dumped heavy, wet snow.

Northwestern Energy reports outages from Missoula to Sula to Drummond. Click herefor the current outage report.

Northwestern Energy website Power outages across Western Montana Thursday morning.

Ravalli Electric Co-Op reports as of 7:30 a.m. over 1500 customers are without power. Click here for the Ravalli Electric power outage report.