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Preliminary results for Western Montana's May elections

Voting Ballots
MTN News file
Voting Ballots
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The polls are now closed across Western Montana for the May elections. The unofficial election results from some counties are listed below. This list will be updated as more results are posted.

MISSOULA COUNTY

East Missoula Rural Fire District Services Levy
For: 249
Against: 246

Missoula High School General Fund Levy
For: 10,530
Against: 11,046

Missoula Elementary General Fund Levy
For: 7,567
Against: 5,914

Frenchtown School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 730
Against: 1,108

Lolo School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 444
Against: 964

Potomac School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 61
Against: 99

Seeley Lake School District General Fund Levy
For: 221
Against: 291

Bonner School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 360
Against: 377

Bonner School District Safety Mill Levy
For: 320
Against: 417

FLATHEAD COUNTY

Kalispell Elementary School General Fund Levy
For: 3391
Against: 3949

Fair-Mont-Egan School General Fund Levy
For: 135
Against: 251

Fair-Mont-Egan Tech Levy
For: 138
Against: 236

Cayuse Prairie General Fund Mill Levy
For: 294
Against: 488

Deer Park General Fund Mill Levy
For: 101
Against: 183

Helena Flats Land Acquisition Proposition
For: 181
Against: 217

Helena Flats Building Reserve Levy
For: 160
Against: 247

RAVALLI COUNTY

Hamilton School District Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Fund Levy
For: 1,334
Against: 2,050

Hamilton School District Technology Levy
For: 1,354
Against: 2,044

Stevensville Elementary School Technology Levy
For: 945
Against: 1,231

Stevensville High School Technology Levy
For: 1,369
Against: 1,851

Lone Rock Elementary Technology Levy
For: 387
Against: 627

Lone Rock Elementary Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Fund Levy
For: 402
Against: 611

LINCOLN COUNTY

Eureka School District Bond
For: 854
Against: 977

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