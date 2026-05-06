Preliminary results for Western Montana's May elections

MISSOULA — The polls are now closed across Western Montana for the May elections. The unofficial election results from some counties are listed below. This list will be updated as more results are posted.

MISSOULA COUNTY

East Missoula Rural Fire District Services Levy

For: 249

Against: 246

Missoula High School General Fund Levy

For: 10,530

Against: 11,046

Missoula Elementary General Fund Levy

For: 7,567

Against: 5,914

Frenchtown School District General Fund Mill Levy

For: 730

Against: 1,108

Lolo School District General Fund Mill Levy

For: 444

Against: 964

Potomac School District General Fund Mill Levy

For: 61

Against: 99

Seeley Lake School District General Fund Levy

For: 221

Against: 291

Bonner School District General Fund Mill Levy

For: 360

Against: 377

Bonner School District Safety Mill Levy

For: 320

Against: 417

FLATHEAD COUNTY

Kalispell Elementary School General Fund Levy

For: 3391

Against: 3949

Fair-Mont-Egan School General Fund Levy

For: 135

Against: 251

Fair-Mont-Egan Tech Levy

For: 138

Against: 236

Cayuse Prairie General Fund Mill Levy

For: 294

Against: 488

Deer Park General Fund Mill Levy

For: 101

Against: 183

Helena Flats Land Acquisition Proposition

For: 181

Against: 217

Helena Flats Building Reserve Levy

For: 160

Against: 247

RAVALLI COUNTY

Hamilton School District Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Fund Levy

For: 1,334

Against: 2,050

Hamilton School District Technology Levy

For: 1,354

Against: 2,044

Stevensville Elementary School Technology Levy

For: 945

Against: 1,231

Stevensville High School Technology Levy

For: 1,369

Against: 1,851

Lone Rock Elementary Technology Levy

For: 387

Against: 627

Lone Rock Elementary Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Fund Levy

For: 402

Against: 611

LINCOLN COUNTY

Eureka School District Bond

For: 854

Against: 977