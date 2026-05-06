Preliminary results for Western Montana's May elections

MISSOULA — The polls are now closed across Western Montana for the May elections. The unofficial election results from some counties are listed below. This list will be updated as more results are posted.
MISSOULA COUNTY
East Missoula Rural Fire District Services Levy
For: 249
Against: 246
Missoula High School General Fund Levy
For: 10,530
Against: 11,046
Missoula Elementary General Fund Levy
For: 7,567
Against: 5,914
Frenchtown School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 730
Against: 1,108
Lolo School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 444
Against: 964
Potomac School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 61
Against: 99
Seeley Lake School District General Fund Levy
For: 221
Against: 291
Bonner School District General Fund Mill Levy
For: 360
Against: 377
Bonner School District Safety Mill Levy
For: 320
Against: 417
FLATHEAD COUNTY
Kalispell Elementary School General Fund Levy
For: 3391
Against: 3949
Fair-Mont-Egan School General Fund Levy
For: 135
Against: 251
Fair-Mont-Egan Tech Levy
For: 138
Against: 236
Cayuse Prairie General Fund Mill Levy
For: 294
Against: 488
Deer Park General Fund Mill Levy
For: 101
Against: 183
Helena Flats Land Acquisition Proposition
For: 181
Against: 217
Helena Flats Building Reserve Levy
For: 160
Against: 247
RAVALLI COUNTY
Hamilton School District Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Fund Levy
For: 1,334
Against: 2,050
Hamilton School District Technology Levy
For: 1,354
Against: 2,044
Stevensville Elementary School Technology Levy
For: 945
Against: 1,231
Stevensville High School Technology Levy
For: 1,369
Against: 1,851
Lone Rock Elementary Technology Levy
For: 387
Against: 627
Lone Rock Elementary Student Safety and Security Building Reserve Fund Levy
For: 402
Against: 611
LINCOLN COUNTY
Eureka School District Bond
For: 854
Against: 977