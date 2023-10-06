Public input sought on Ronan Master Plan, Economic Development Strategic Plan

RONAN — Residents are being asked for their input as Ronan prepares to update its Master Plan and five-year Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The City of Ronan, the Ronan Chamber of Commerce, and Mission West Community Development Partners are using money from two grants to work together on the process.

An online survey is available to help people to consider strengths and weaknesses as well as opportunities for growth.

According to a news release, “the plans will examine existing, potential, and achievable opportunities for Ronan’s future.”

The plans are expected to be completed in August 2024.

Project partners and volunteers will be visiting various businesses to promote the plans and the survey from Oct. 10 through Oct. 13, 2023.

The survey and a full schedule of events are available at inputcentral.com/ronan.