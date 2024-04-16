Ranch marks latest Mission Valley conservation easement

MISSION VALLEY — The Flathead Land Trust recently added a 122-acre ranch in the Mission Valley into a conservation easement.

The Weaver II conservation easement is located near the Bison Range, which sits just to the west of the newly conserved property.

The land is located downstream from the Mission Mountain wilderness and is a known travel route for grizzly bears and offers premiere habitat and foraging opportunities.

The new easement will also continue to provide critical nesting habitat and act as a stopover for migratory birds.