Ravalli aquatic invasive species check station set to open

Another aquatic invasive species check station is set to open in northwest Montana.

The Ravalli station on US Highway 93 is scheduled to open on March 12 and will be open seven days a week between 7 a.m and 7 p.m. Night operations will run from May 15 until Sept. 18. After that, the Ravalli station will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 23.

CSKT notes Flathead Lake is one of the largest and cleanest freshwater lakes in the country and boaters can stop the spread of aquatic invasive species by making sure watercraft is clean, drained and dry.

All watercraft are required by law to stop at check stations for an inspection. It's illegal to transport mussels, dead or alive, into or within the state of Montana. CSKT notes there have been a record number of boats checked this year at our two check stations.

For more information, go to http://csktnomussels.org or http://www.cleandraindrymt.com. People who would like to schedule a boat inspection should call CSKT at 406-552-2781.

The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) — in partnership with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) — currently manages two of the 20+ watercraft inspection stations located throughout the state of Montana.

A check station recently opened in Kalispell at the FWP Region 1 headquarters building.

