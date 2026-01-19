Ravalli County Sheriff's Office looks for help, releases pictures in 2020 Corvallis arson case

CORVALLIS — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to think back on July of 2020 to help solve an arson case that killed three in Corvallis. Sunday, they released pictures connected to the case, looking for help identifying a vehicle that could be connected to the fires.

Early on July 6th, 2020, a fire at a Corvallis four-plex killed three residents, David and Shandell Dewey and William Gay. Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally. They believe it is connection to several other arson fires set that same week, one days earlier in the same building and two at a location in Hamilton.

Sunday, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office released pictures from security video, renewing their calls for information from the public. They asked the public the following questions in a press release:

“The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information pertaining to the vehicle(s) seen in the video. The Sheriff's Office is asking people to think back to July 2020.

Did you see anything in the area that was unusual or notice anyone you did not recognize in town during this time frame?

Did you notice anyone who had curious injuries?

Did you observe a person’s sudden departure from the area?

Did you interact with anyone who seemed intensely interested in the case or maybe someone who took significant efforts to avoid talking about it?

Did you observe anyone who seemed to have an abrupt change in mood, lifestyle, or appearance around this time?

If there is anything else that sticks out in your memory during that time period, please contact us.”

Tips can be sent to Detective Hachenberger at the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office by phone at (406) 363-3033 or email at sheriff@rc.mt.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers or the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office app.