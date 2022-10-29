Watch Now
Ravalli County to host DEA National Drug and Vape Take-Back Event

Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 12:19:33-04

HAMILTON — Ravalli County Public Health in partnership with Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday.

The collection site will be on the County Courthouse ramp, outside the Public Health entrance from 10 am to 2 pm.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and reasonable way for residents to dispose of unused prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of prescription drugs.

Disposing of unused medications also eliminates the possibility of polluting the environment since all medications collected are incinerated following the event.

Residents are encouraged to bring any unused, unneeded, and expired medications, as well as any vape products and/or e-cigarettes.

