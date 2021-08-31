Ravalli, Sanders county fairs kick off this week

HAMILTON — This week is the unofficial last blast of summer For a couple of communities in Western Montana.

The Ravalli County Fair officially gets underway Wednesday and runs through Sunday. But country music performer Ned Ledoux will take the stage Tuesday night to kick things off. The carnival opens at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the Sanders County Fair runs Thursday through Sunday in Plains. Day one highlights including bull riding and barrel racing. The fair ends Sunday with a demolition derby.

