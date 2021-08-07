RC race brings boost to economy in Libby

LIBBY — Libby hosted their two-day racing event at the Cabinet Mountain RC Raceway, but these aren't the type of cars that you're thinking of.

They're calling this weekend the Hot August showdown. It has been going on for over nine years, and it is the biggest RC race in all the Northwest.

"Last year the county and the Lincoln County Authority gave us the opportunity to build this track on this land, and it is actually one of the nicest facilities anywhere it is right up there with anything in the northwest and RC racing is actually really popular in the northwest,“ said event coordinator Troy Douthit.

“There's a large circuit that runs through Washington, Oregon, Idaho. It's called the NCT. And those guys, draw huge crowds," Douthit added.

Professional RC driver Adam Drake came out for this event, and he raises cars all throughout the country.

"So I'm here in Libby hosting a clinic, Thursday night and then also Friday morning. And then Friday we will continue with practice and then here racing Saturday and Sunday for the event.” said Drake

There are two things that these RC racers are passionate about racing and their town, Libby -- which is the site of one of America's worst man-made environmental disasters. Close to 400 residents died and thousands were sickened from toxic asbestos dust from the mines that once fueled this economy.

This club wants to not only make a difference on this track but in the town of Libby and Lincoln County.

"This is another link in the chain, and we do a lot of different events, with a lot of different organizations throughout the county,” said Douthit. “ This one's nice because it has a lot of upward potential, you know, the more people that are finding out about us, the more people are coming, you know we're increasing attendance all the time."

"And going back to the NCT some of those races draw 300 drivers, which for a little town like Libby can make a huge difference. You know, one big weekend like that can really make a lot of business for a lot of people."

The event is about a lot more than just racing cars. It's also about giving back to the Libbiy community

"We're improving a facility that really was just a blank slate, it was just another empty field before we started, and now we really have something to show and something to give back to the community,” added Douthit.