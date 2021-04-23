Rendezvous Days returns to Eureka

EUREKA — After being bumped by the pandemic, one of the longest-running community festivals in Northwest Montana makes its return this weekend -- and Eureka community leaders are anxious and excited over the return of "Rendezvous Days".

Business leaders like Blanche Flanagan say Rendezvous was already a big event when she moved to town more than 30-years ago, and it will be nice to have it back.

"At that time they were doing Rendezvous in February. And it's like 'I'm not going out in the cold in February.' But we moved it to April because nine times out of ten it's a lot nicer. And we just have a lot of fun."

And even when the weather isn't the best, Eureka and the Tobacco Valley go "all out" for Rendezvous. Signature events the David Thompson Black Powder Shoot through Sunday, kids events, Saturday's fun run, mud bogs and the big parade at noon.

Flanagan says the event is a big deal, helping the community's comeback from the pandemic impacts.

"So this year we're kind of excited because we're hopefully getting back to, not the new normal but the normal. So it's going to be a lot of fun. Everybody should come and visit us. And bring your money and spend your money with us!"

You can find the full schedule on the Eureka Rendezvous Facebook page.

