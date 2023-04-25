Renovations continuing on historic Hotel Libby

LIBBY - People who have driven through Libby lately have probably seen it — a dilapidated building with a fading "HOTEL LIBBY" sign.

But if headed through town nearly a century ago, that building was one of the finest in the area.

“It's just been a mainstay and Libby for 125 years," said historic Hotel Libby owner Gail Burger.

Construction began in 1898, and after stalling for a few years, was completed and opened in 1910.

"So it's just really a great piece of history that everybody has a story about. Whether they bought candy at the front counter, or their parents worked here or stayed here," said Burger. "And it's just it's a great piece of history."

Gail Burger and her family became a part of the hotel's history 40 years ago.

Burger lived in the hotel as a child and has recently moved back in and has begun restoring this iconic landmark with help from grants and donations from the community.

“It means just everything. It's been a long, hard battle, the roof was really hard to get the funding for. There just wasn't funding available until the Montana Historic Preservation grant came along. And then we were like, oh my gosh, we can do this,” said Burger.

The second and third floors have been stripped down to the studs, but construction has stopped until the roof is completed this summer.

Eventually, it will be restored to its original 1930s glamour, and you'll have the chance to stay in one of 22 rooms.

“That's our restoration point, that's what will look like when we're done. If it doesn't, we've done it wrong. We're restoring down to the knickknacks,” said Burger.

Somewhere around 1912, the hotel was advertised as the finest hotel from Spokane to the Dakotas, so, getting all the fine details correct is a must.

And as with all old buildings, there are many enticing stories.

“As legend goes — I want to say it was in the late 20s early 30s — somebody robbed the grocery store. They got a room here in the hotel and got this room to conceal the money. They cut a hole in the floor and hid the money and the hole is still here,” said Burger.

Strange things happen around the hotel and paranormal teams and mediums have come in to investigate.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Somewhere around 1912, the Hotel Libby was advertised as the finest hotel between Spokane and the Dakotas.

Movement has been recorded throughout the hotel and objects are placed in areas identified as active and sometimes these objects move.

“This you can see is part of our paranormal side where the red ball moves everyone freaks out,” said Burger.

Despite the spooky phenomena, this historic location is bound to be an attraction for generations to enjoy once the restoration is complete.

Walking down the hallway gets Burger thinking about what is to come.

“Excitement. Just looking at everything is just exciting. The floors being redone the carpet runners, I can visualize how this is going to look and how awesome this is going to be,” said Burger.

