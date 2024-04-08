Rep. Ryan Zinke presents grant checks for Flathead, Lake and Glacier County projects

KALISPELL — Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT) was in the Flathead on Monday presenting checks to area first responders.

The grants secured in the appropriation bills that just passed provided almost $35 million directly to 12 Western Montana infrastructure, rural development and public safety projects.

Flathead County received $1.3 million for an emergency services radio tower. and thew City of Kalispell received $3.3 million for the two-mile drainage improvement project. Additionally, Lake County was awarded $300,000 for new police cruisers.

The Glacier County sheriff made the trip to Kalispell to receive a combined $910,000 for a new radio base station, cruisers and a jail lock system.

“When I sit on appropriations and looking at grants and projects that that rural Montana needs, so I'm around Montana, you know, looking at bridges and giving checks, because Montana matters. You know, a lot of times these projects in DC would never, never be funded, but it's good to have, you know, a local thrust,” said Congressman Ryan Zinke.

