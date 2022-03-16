Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Restoration of fire-damaged items progressing at Three Chiefs Cultural Center

CSKTMuseumRestore6.jpg
The collection includes both traditional wood, and metal digging tools used for harvesting rootsPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore10.jpg
Critical paper records were singed, but not destroyed in the firePhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore3.jpg
A collection of tools after being cleanedPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore9.jpg
The new database allows quick access to information about the collection's pieces, including photosPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore11.jpg
Morigeau has spent months transfering the paper records over to a digital databasePhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore8.jpg
Photo by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore7.jpg
A colorful ceremonial cradle board once gifted by the tribe to Governor Joseph Dixon 100 years ago, during his inauguration in 1920Photo by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore5.jpg
Some of the items include ceremonial items and artworkPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
CSKTMuseumRestore4.jpg
Morigeau, who is trained in beading, makes repairs to an item in the collectionPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos

Restoration of fire-damaged items progressing at Three Chiefs Cultural Center

close-gallery
  • CSKTMuseumRestore6.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore10.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore3.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore9.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore11.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore8.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore7.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore5.jpg
  • CSKTMuseumRestore4.jpg

Share

The collection includes both traditional wood, and metal digging tools used for harvesting rootsDennis Bragg photos
Critical paper records were singed, but not destroyed in the fireDennis Bragg photos
A collection of tools after being cleanedDennis Bragg photos
The new database allows quick access to information about the collection's pieces, including photosDennis Bragg photos
Morigeau has spent months transfering the paper records over to a digital databaseDennis Bragg photos
Dennis Bragg photos
A colorful ceremonial cradle board once gifted by the tribe to Governor Joseph Dixon 100 years ago, during his inauguration in 1920Dennis Bragg photos
Some of the items include ceremonial items and artworkDennis Bragg photos
Morigeau, who is trained in beading, makes repairs to an item in the collectionDennis Bragg photos
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next