River Pines Horse Sanctuary hosting summer kid's fair on June 17th

MISSOULA — If you and your family are looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further than the River Pines Horse Sanctuary's Summer Kid's Fair.

The River Pines Horse Sanctuary cares for horses in need by giving them companionship, playtime, and healthcare.

Visit the farm on Saturday, June 17th to meet the herd which now includes a few new ponies.

There will be horse-themed carnival games, arts and crafts, face painting, prizes, and much more.

There is no admission fee, however, you'll want to bring some money for tickets to the games and horse activities.

The fun starts Saturday, June 17 at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at 120 River Pines Road in Missoula. Visit the River Pines Farm website for more information.