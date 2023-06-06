Road construction project to impact access to Polson Boys and Girls Club

POLSON — A planned road construction project will impact how people get to the Polson Boys and Girls Club.

The work will take place on 17th Avenue between First Street East and Second Street West beginning on June 12, 2023.

The project is expected to last until mid-August.

Polson Interim Chief of Police George Simpson says the work is being done to "ensure a safe walking path for students" and also to improve driving conditions in the area.

The project includes the construction of curb, gutter, sidewalk, pavement reconstruction, stormwater improvements, signage, and pavement markings.

A section of 17th Avenue will be closed while the construction is taking place.

Traffic will be sent through the Rolfson Addition where A and B avenues will be open to two-way traffic during construction.