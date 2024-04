HAPPY'S INN — The Montana Department of Transportation will soon begin a pavement preservation project on US Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

The project begins at McKillop Creek Road and ends just past ACM Road, approximately seven miles.

Drivers can expect 10 to 15 minute delays, reduced speeds, and single-lane traffic when traveling through the project area.

The project will begin in the middle of April and last for about 6 weeks depending on the weather.