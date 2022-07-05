Roadwork to cause traffic delays on Highway 35 near Bigfork

KALISPELL - Drivers can expect to encounter some delays while traveling along Montana Highway 35 in the Bigfork area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Knife River Corporation will be working between Bigfork and Woods Bay on Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews will be working to chip seal the roadway starting just north of the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 209 and to just north of The Raven in Woods Bay.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and travelers are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route.