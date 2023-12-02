Rollins man killed in crash with school bus identified

ROLLINS — The Lake County sheriff has identified the man killed Friday morning when a school bus and two pickup trucks collided on Highway 93 north of Polson.

Sheriff Don Bell says 54-year-old, Dennis Perez, of Rollins, died in the crash. He was the driver of one of the pick-up trucks.

MHP reports a 61-year-old woman driving the school bus, which was empty at the time, was headed northbound when she lost control on a curve and crossed the center line.

Two vehicles headed southbound on Highway 93 collided with the bus, near the intersection of Mellow Cove near Rollins.

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

MHP reports the roads were icy and snowy at the time of the crash.