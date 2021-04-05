Ronan PD launches Explorer Program for Lake County youth

RONAN — A volunteer program that teaches youth respect professionalism and dedication has started in Ronan with the police department's new Explorer Program, where 14 to 21-year-olds can be involved in law enforcement.

“Kind of give them an understanding of what it is and get a jump start in that career field if that's what they want to do,” said Ronan Police Department Sgt. Corey White.

But the new explorers still have to dedicate their time to be a part of the program.

“They got to go through a whole training program so it's a hiring process. So, it's just like a full-time deal, got to submit an application got to go through an oral interview and background check,” said Sgt. White.

Sgt. White says that the only difference between these police explorers and deputies is the school aspect.

“It was the only difference between full time and them is of course we're not in school,” said Sgt. White.

Applicants must be in school and excelling.

"You have to be in school and you have to have a C average very so you have to have good grades,” said Sgt. White.

The Police Explorers will receive hands-on experience of a job in law enforcement.

“They will ride along with an officer, you wear a uniform, they have a badge but, they do not carry firearms," said Sgt. White.

Sgt. White says that this is an opportunity for the Ronan Police Department to connect with the youth.

“This is just kind of another way to reach out to them and say if you maybe have a bad feeling about law enforcement you can jump in and see what its like,” said Sgt. White.

But you do not have to be a resident in Ronan, the explorers can be anywhere in Lake County.

Explorers will have the potential to be a part of the Ronan High Schools Internship program next year, which Sgt. White says is exciting.

“It has a huge potential to grow into something you know pretty awesome," said Sgt. White.

So whether you go to school in Ronan or even Polson you can still join in the Ronan Police Department Explorer program.

You can find contact Sgt. White by email at rpd2@cityofronan.org or phone, 406-676-0223.

