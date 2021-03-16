Ronan police chief announces retirement

RONAN — Ronan Chief of Police Kenneth Weaver has announced he plans to retire.

“It is after weeks of reflection and thoughtful consideration that I announce my retirement from the Ronan Police Department after 36 years of law enforcement service with the last 6 years serving as your chief of police,” Weaver stated in a social media post.

“I want to thank Mayor Kim Aipperspach for giving me the opportunity to serve as the City of Ronan's chief of police. The mayor has shown time and time again that the City of Ronan deserves a professional police department and under his leadership that has become a reality.”

Weaver said in his letter that he plans to help find and train a new police chief.

