MISSOULA — A 77-year-old woman from Ronan died on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from injuries she sustained in a Sanders County crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash originally happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 12 near Perma.

The woman missed a curve on Montana Highway 382 near mile marker 4, causing her Honda Prelude to rollover.

She was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where she passed away on Thursday.

MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.