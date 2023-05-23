Watch Now
Salish Kootenai College offering 50% tuition discount for summer term classes

Salish Kootenai College is one of 35 Tribal colleges in the US.
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 23, 2023
PABLO - Salish Kootenai College (SKC) has announced that students who wish to take summer term classes can receive a 50% discount on tuition.

The summer term at SKC is scheduled to begin on June 12, 2023, and will offer a wide range of courses across several different disciplines.

"The summer term aligns with the institution's dedication to student success, providing a flexible academic option for individuals with diverse schedules and commitments," a news release states.

Additional information about SKC, available courses and the 50% tuition offer can be found at www.skc.edu/summer-class-list.

