Sanders County deputy hurt in head-on crash

THOMPSON FALLS – A Sanders County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hurt earlier this week in a head-on accident.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that Deputy April Phillips was involved in a head-on crash on Wednesday and was taken by ambulance to Clark Fork Valley Hospital.

Deputy Phillips is now home and recovering.

"All of us here at Sanders County Sheriff's Office are thankful that Deputy Phillips will be back to work soon and thankful for the wonderful caring people in our community!” the social media post states.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

