Saturday winds bringing power outages, tricky travel to Western Montana

MISSOULA - Saturday's gusty winds are bringing down trees and branches and causing power outages in Western Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) — which is still working to get the power back on following Wednesday's storm — was reporting 2,100 members were in the dark as of 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Further to the south, Ravalli Electic Cooperative (REC) was reporting nearly 500 members were without power as of 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

The bulk of the outages were being seen in the Hamilton area.

NorthWestern Energy (NWE) was reporting power outages on Saturday morning in the Missoula and Thomspon Falls areas.

Missoula Electric Cooperative (MEC) was reporting over 300 members were in the dark.

The largest outages were between Alberton and Superior and north of Seeley Lake.

Mission Valley Power was reporting approximately 150 homes and businesses without power.

Most of the outages were being reported in and around the Polson area along Flathead Lake.

Saturday's weather could also impact drivers with snow and winds forecast in the higher elevations.

MDT was reporting that trees have fallen along US Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and mile marker 15.

A tree was also reported to be on the road north of Seeley Lake on Montana Highway 83.

High winds were also being reported by MDT on Montana Highway 200 between the Idaho/Montana border and Noxon.