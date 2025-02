School closures and delays for Monday, February 17, 2025

Our winter weather has prompted several Western Montana schools to cancel classes or start late on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Canceled Schools

Charlo

St. Ignatius

Victor Delayed Schools

St Regis (2 hour delay)

Valley View (2 hour delay)

Dayton (2 hour delay) Check back for updates.

