Search continues in Rock Creek area for missing man

MISSOULA — The search continues for a man reported missing earlier this week in the Rock Creek area.

Robert Cote left Clinton around 11 a.m. on Tuesday on a red 4-wheeler, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Office.

That Wednesday, Cote's 4-wheeler was found in Rock Creek about one mile from his property.

Missoula's swiftwater rescue team, along with Granite County Search and Rescue, have been using drones to search the water due to its high and fast conditions.

Cote was last seen wearing basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, white tennis shoes, and a blue jacket.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Granite County Sheriff's Office at 406-859-3251 or 911.