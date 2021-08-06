Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Search efforts continue for woman missing in Mineral County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Barsotti Missing Poster
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 18:52:54-04

MISSOULA — The mother of a missing Missoula woman says search and rescue efforts by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are continuing.

Angela Mastrovito also says that local volunteers are also continuing to look for 34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti, who was last seen July 20 as she set out for a hike along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County.

Mastrovito says that a thank you picnic is planned on Saturday for those who have been participating in the search. It will be held at River Edge Steakhouse in Alberton at 3 p.m.

The Moose Lodges of Missoula and Milltown will be providing food.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere