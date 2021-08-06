Search efforts continue for woman missing in Mineral County

MISSOULA — The mother of a missing Missoula woman says search and rescue efforts by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are continuing.

Angela Mastrovito also says that local volunteers are also continuing to look for 34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti, who was last seen July 20 as she set out for a hike along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County.

Mastrovito says that a thank you picnic is planned on Saturday for those who have been participating in the search. It will be held at River Edge Steakhouse in Alberton at 3 p.m.

The Moose Lodges of Missoula and Milltown will be providing food.

