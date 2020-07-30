Search for missing hiker in Glacier National Park underway

WEST GLACIER — Search efforts have begun in Glacier National Park for Barry J. Tragen, a 68-year-old Columbia Falls resident.

Tragen’s vehicle was last seen parked at Kintla Lake on Wednesday, July 22.

A search effort was initiated by park rangers on July 25, after Tragen did not return. The search effort continues this week in conjunction with Flathead County Search and Rescue and Flathead County K9 teams.

Tragen is five feet, ten inches tall and approximately 220 pounds with gray hair and hazel colored eyes.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the GNP tip line at 406-888-7077.