Search for missing woman in Mineral Co continues

MISSOULA — The search is continuing in Mineral County for 34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who was reported missing on July 22nd.

According to a Facebook post, a volunteer search party met Tuesday at 9 a.m at Rivers Edge Resort in Alberton.

Barsotti -- whose vehicle was found at the rest area by mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 -- was last seen on July 20th at around 2:15 p.m.

She is described as being 5'5" tall and weighing 135 pounds. Barsotti has blue eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406) 822-3555.

