SUPERIOR — A dog that belongs to missing woman Rebekah Barsotti has been found dead - but there is still no sign of Rebekah. Both were reported missing last week in Mineral County.

Barsotti's vehicle was found at the rest area by mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 and was last seen on July 20, at around 2:15 p.m.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said on Monday evening that Search and Rescue personnel were on the river looking for Rebekah and her dog Cerberus, and late in the afternoon, the SAR team found Cerberus deceased at least 10 miles down-river from where they believe Rebekah and the dog went into the water.

mtn

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation; they have taken the dog's remains to a veterinarian for analysis to see if they can find anything that could lead them to Rebekah, and also determine how Cerberus died.

Other agencies involved in the search along the Clark Fork River include Two Bear Air and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Scuba divers and specially-trained dogs have been conducting an extensive search of the river in and around the last known location of Rebekah and Cerberus.

Sheriff Toth said that the search for Rebekah continues, and thanked the search personnel for their continued efforts.

Barsotti is described as 5'5" tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555.

