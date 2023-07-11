Watch Now
Search underway for 87-year-old reported missing near Eureka

87-year-old Clifford Persons has been reported missing in the Frozen Lakes area east of Eureka in Lincoln County.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jul 11, 2023
EUREKA - Crews are searching for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing over the weekend in the Eureka area.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says dispatchers received a report late Saturday evening that Clifford Persons was missing.

The person who called 9-1-1 reported that Persons had been picking mushrooms with a friend in the Frozen Lakes area east of Eureka and had not returned to the vehicle.

Sheriff Short says crews began a ground search of the area while Two Bear Air was also called in to assist in trying to locate Persons on Saturday. The search resumed on Sunday. Additional searchers and dogs were called in to help on Monday.

In addition to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, David Thompson Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the U.s. Forest Service and the U.S. Border Patrol have been taking part in the search for Persons.

