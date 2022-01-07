Watch
Semi-trucks blocking I-90 near Lookout Pass

Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 08:55:06-05

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several spun-out semi-trucks on Interstate 90 near Lookout Pass on Friday morning.

The eastbound passing lane between Lookout Pass to Taft is blocked by a disabled vehicle. Motorists should reduce their speed and watch for emergency personnel on the scene.

At mile marker 4.7 near Taft there is a second disabled semi-truck with the westbound driving lane partially blocked. Motorists are urged to use caution.

There are several semi-trucks blocking the driving lane of the westbound lanes of I-90 between Taft and Haugan.

MDT notes that chains are required for semi trucks heading over Lookout Pass.

