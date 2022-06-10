Several Polson police officers pick up commendations

POLSON – Several police officers in Polson were recently recognized for their service in the community.

The officers were given letters of commendation for "exceptional community service" during a June 6 Polson City Council meeting.

Officer Michael Wharton was awarded for his response to an overdose victim and drug endangered children investigation.

Polson Police Department Officer Michael Wharton

Officer Cody Doyle was also recognized for a separate overdose and drug endangered children investigation.

Polson Police Department Officer Cody Doyle

Officer Aaron Sutton was awarded for his de-escalation tactics during a deadly force encounter.

Polson Police Department Officer Aaron Sutton

Officer Matt Timm was recognized for his actions during a drug overdose incident.

Polson Police Department Officer Matt Timm

Officer Kyle Cooper was recognized for his diligent investigative efforts during a vehicle assault and auto theft investigation.

Polson Police Department Officer Kyle Cooper