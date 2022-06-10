Several Polson police officers pick up commendations

POLSON – Several police officers in Polson were recently recognized for their service in the community.
The officers were given letters of commendation for "exceptional community service" during a June 6 Polson City Council meeting.
Officer Michael Wharton was awarded for his response to an overdose victim and drug endangered children investigation.
Officer Cody Doyle was also recognized for a separate overdose and drug endangered children investigation.
Officer Aaron Sutton was awarded for his de-escalation tactics during a deadly force encounter.
Officer Matt Timm was recognized for his actions during a drug overdose incident.
Officer Kyle Cooper was recognized for his diligent investigative efforts during a vehicle assault and auto theft investigation.
“I always say you hire the best quality people, and you get the best quality results. Your officers do great things that often go unnoticed by the average citizen. Tonight, I take great pleasure in publicly celebrating the work your officers do.” – Polson Chief of Police Wade Nash