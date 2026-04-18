Shelter-in-place ordered near Bigfork due to report of explosive device

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for an area near Bigfork due to a report of an explosive device.

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services posted around 2:30 p.m. Saturday that an explosive device has been reported in the area of Highway 209 and Ferndale Drive.

Residents in the area are being advised to shelter in place. People are asked to stay inside and away from windows and doors.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time, but MTN is working to get more information.