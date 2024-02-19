Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Shots Fired Incident Near Johnson St. and W. Kent

Missoula Police Department is Actively Investigating
Shots Fired Johnson Kent
Axis Maps
Shots Fired Johnson Kent
Posted at 8:11 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 22:11:19-05

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating an incident Sunday involving shots fired in the area of Johnson St. and West Kent.

Police asked the neighborhood to shelter-in-place for about an hour Sunday evening.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the shooting. Another 28-year-old man was detained.

Missoula Police Department is asking the public to help in this investigation. You can contact them with any information related to the incident at (406) 552-6300.

As always, We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader