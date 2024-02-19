Shots Fired Incident Near Johnson St. and W. Kent

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating an incident Sunday involving shots fired in the area of Johnson St. and West Kent.

Police asked the neighborhood to shelter-in-place for about an hour Sunday evening.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the shooting. Another 28-year-old man was detained.

Missoula Police Department is asking the public to help in this investigation. You can contact them with any information related to the incident at (406) 552-6300.

As always, We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.