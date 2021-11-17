Silent vigil planned for missing Missoula woman

MISSOULA — Rebekah Barsotti has been missing four months now and her family will be holding a vigil Friday to remind people she is still out there somewhere.

The silent vigil will be held at the Mineral County Courthouse in Superior from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Barsotti was last seen on July 20 along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County.

Her mother told MTN News that all are welcome to the vigil, which promotes awareness of Bersotti's disappearance as well as domestic violence prevention.