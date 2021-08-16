Smoke continues impacting Western MT air quality, relief expected

MISSOULA — Wildfire smoke is continuing to impact air quality in parts of Western Montana.

The air quality was listed as "Unhealthy" in Hamilton, Seeley Lake and Thompson Falls. "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" air quality was reported in Missoula, Frenchtown, Lolo and the Flathead Valley as of mid-morning on Monday.

Ben Schmidt with the Missoula City-County Health Department notes the air quality should improve Monday and into Tuesday as winds continue to clear the smoke out.

Lower temperatures and higher humidity in the forecast will help reduce fire activity throughout the week, according to the Monday morning update.

While the Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls continues to be active, Schmidt noted the smoke plume appears headed toward Polson on Monday.

When air quality is Unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Click here to view the latest air quality readings from across Montana.